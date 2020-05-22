UrduPoint.com
China Planning To Create 9Mln Jobs In 2020, Unemployment In Cities To Reach 5.5% - Report

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 08:30 AM

China Planning to Create 9Mln Jobs in 2020, Unemployment in Cities to Reach 5.5% - Report

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The unemployment in Chinese cities will amount to 5.5 percent this year, and the government is going to create 9 million new jobs until the end of the year, Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang said in a report issued on Friday.

"Specifically, we have set the following targets: over 9 million new urban jobs, a surveyed urban unemployment rate of around 6 percent, and a registered urban unemployment rate of around 5.5 percent," the report said.

In 2019, the unemployment in China amounted to 3.62 percent, and the government created 13 million new jobs.

