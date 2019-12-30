China plans to spend 800 bln yuan on railway in 2020

China is expected to spend about 800 billion yuan (about 114.36 billion U.S. dollars) on railway investment in 2020, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said

Some 1.8 trillion yuan might be spent on roads and waterways, and about 90 billion yuan on civil aviation next year, the MOT said.

The country will strive to cover 98 percent of its countryside with delivery networks.

China's investment in fixed assets in the transport sector is estimated at over 3.2 trillion yuan for 2019, MOT data showed.