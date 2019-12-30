UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Plans To Spend 800 Bln Yuan On Railway In 2020

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 03:21 PM

China plans to spend 800 bln yuan on railway in 2020

China is expected to spend about 800 billion yuan (about 114.36 billion U.S. dollars) on railway investment in 2020, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :China is expected to spend about 800 billion Yuan (about 114.36 billion U.S. Dollars) on railway investment in 2020, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said.

Some 1.8 trillion yuan might be spent on roads and waterways, and about 90 billion yuan on civil aviation next year, the MOT said.

The country will strive to cover 98 percent of its countryside with delivery networks.

China's investment in fixed assets in the transport sector is estimated at over 3.2 trillion yuan for 2019, MOT data showed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China 2019 2020 Billion

Recent Stories

Putin thanks Trump for foiling New Year attacks

5 minutes ago

China launches new law to protect doctors

2 minutes ago

Texas church shooting: Two fatally shot before gun ..

2 minutes ago

China economic growth not losing steam

2 minutes ago

Taliban say have 'no ceasefire plans' in Afghanist ..

2 minutes ago

Deliveries of Russian MC-21 Aircraft to Non-CIS Ai ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.