China Play Key Role In Pakistan's Digital Transformation: Finance Minister

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb said that China has played a key role in Pakistan's digital transformation, which is necessary for sustainable economic development in the country.

Pakistan has the world's third largest population of freelancers, which would play significant role in future economy of Pakistan, the minister said.

Pakistan and China have a long-term and vibrant partnership, Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb told China Global Television Network (CGTN) on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, said a press release issued here on Friday.

During an interview with CGTN at the World Economic Forum, Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted China's significant role in developing Pakistan's digital infrastructure.

The Finance minister said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase-II will focus on the possibilities of transfer of Chinese industries to Pakistan for economic growth and promote export led growth.

He said there will be an effort to make Pakistan an export hub for Chinese industries and Pakistan would also play significant role in global economy.

China has always supported Pakistan in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology, financial assistance, investment in Pakistan, and transfer of technology and knowledge, Finance Minister said.

He emphasized the necessity of future collaboration, particularly through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and discussed how China's GDP growth in 2024 could impact their ongoing partnership.

“We have always learned from the thoughtful Chinese leadership and the fruits of mutual business partnerships will be prominent in the Phase-II of CPEC,”he said.

The government of Pakistan is trying to launch the Panda bond this year and “We are striving to access the worlds largest and deepest Chinese capital market.”

He said the launch of the first ‘Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Digital Initiative’ for Pakistan is a matter of honor for us and the government to take Pakistan's IT sector forward by learning from the experiences of China.

The minister said that this is a significant development for the successful transition of digital infrastructure, establishment of special technology zones, fintech opportunities and AI data centers.

