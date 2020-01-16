China pleased over arrival of first Afghan-bound transit cargo at Gwadar port

UrduPoint.com
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :China Thursday said it was pleased over the arrival of the first Afghan-bound transit cargo at Gwadar port as it was proven by the fact that China-Pakistan not only beneficial for both China and Pakistan but also regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

"We have noted the report. And we are pleased over new progress achieved by Gwadar port," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Geng Shuang said while responding to a question asked by APP during his regular briefing held here.

Gwadar Port, a key component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has started handling transit cargo to and from Afghanistan as the first ship carrying an Afghan shipment arrived at the airport this week.

"We support the Gwadar port in playing a big role in promoting regional goods and trade cooperation,"� he remarked.

Geng Shuang said that it was proven by fact that the CPEC not only beneficial for both China and Pakistan but also promoted regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

According to reports, the shipment will be loaded on trucks and sent to Afghanistan through the Pak-Afghan border at Chaman.

Afghanistan has relied on Pakistani land routes as well as its ports for international trade after a bilateral agreement, known as the Afghan Transit Trade Agreement (ATTA), was signed with Islamabad.

The strategically-located Gwadar port became operational in 2016 after the Chinese investment. The deep seaport offers a shorter overland link to Afghanistan, particularly to southern regions of the country.

