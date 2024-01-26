China Pledges To Expand Imports In 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 06:05 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) -- China plans to increase imports this year to share the business opportunities arising from its ultra-large market with the world, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said Friday.
"We will expand the imports of high-quality consumer goods, advanced technologies, important equipment, key components, energy and other resources, and agricultural products in short supply in China," Wang told a press conference.
China will move to diversify import channels and streamline the process of importing, he added.
The country will continue to host the China Import and Export Fair, the China International Fair for Trade in Services and the China International Import Expo, support Chinese enterprises in attending exhibitions abroad, and further facilitate cross-border trips for businesspeople to create opportunities for face-to-face communication, Wang said.
In April 2023, the State Council issued a guideline on stabilizing the scale of foreign trade and optimizing its structure, which has produced positive results, according to the official.
