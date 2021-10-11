UrduPoint.com

China Post Records Fastest Profit Growth In Five Years

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 04:25 PM

China post records fastest profit growth in five years

The China Post Group Corporation has reported rapid profit growth during the first eight months of the year, said Liu Aili, the group's chairman

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The China Post Group Corporation has reported rapid profit growth during the first eight months of the year, said Liu Aili, the group's chairman.

The state-owned postal service provider saw its profit expand 21.94 percent year on year in the January-August period, a new high in five years, Liu said in his message to the World Post Day. It is an event celebrated each year on October 9.

Revenue of the company expanded 9.37 percent from a year ago during the period, Liu added.

Over the past year, the postal giant implemented a three-year action plan to remold the state-owned enterprise, rolling out measures to enhance its corporate governance and market-based operation mechanisms, improve service quality, and beef up circulation in rural areas.

Moving forward, the company plans to continue deepening reforms on its express delivery and logistics services while building a comprehensive platform providing multiple services like e-commerce, delivery, and finance.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Company Enterprise October Post Event From

Recent Stories

China release 150,000 tonnes of national metal res ..

China release 150,000 tonnes of national metal reserves

6 minutes ago
 Nuland Says Negotiations in Moscow to Focus on Sta ..

Nuland Says Negotiations in Moscow to Focus on Stable, Predictable US-Russian Re ..

6 minutes ago
 Austrian Ambassador in Paris to Become New Foreign ..

Austrian Ambassador in Paris to Become New Foreign Minister - Reports

6 minutes ago
 New Tunisia government sworn in

New Tunisia government sworn in

10 minutes ago
 Tunisia president appoints new govt nearly 3 month ..

Tunisia president appoints new govt nearly 3 months after power grab

10 minutes ago
 Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff to Meet With Nuland ..

Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff to Meet With Nuland on Wednesday - Source

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.