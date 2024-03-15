China Posts Narrowed Declines Of Home Prices
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 11:00 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Major Chinese cities reported falling home prices in February, with narrowed month-on-month declines, official data showed on Friday.
In the four first-tier cities, namely Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, prices of new homes edged down 0.3 percent in February from a month ago, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement. Meanwhile, 31 second-tier cities and 35 third-tier cities registered 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent home price declines, respectively.
Prices of resold homes fell 0.
8 percent, 0.8 percent, and 0.6 percent from a month ago in first, second and third-tier cities, respectively.
Compared to a year earlier, the 70 large and medium-sized cities in general saw price drops due to a high base. New home prices in first-tier cities slipped 1 percent, and that in second and third-tier cities went down 1.1 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.
For resold homes, the price declines stood at 6.3 percent in first-tier cities and 5.1 percent for both second and third-tier cities, according to the data.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)
Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves against Scots
Sindh Govt decides to activate Narcotics Control Unit of Excise Dept
Spending Rs.80b in health dept still condition not satisfactory: Sarfraz Bugti
More Stories From Business
-
Exchange rates for currency notes12 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates42 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 20242 hours ago
-
Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)12 hours ago
-
US, European stocks fall after hotter-than-expected producer prices12 hours ago
-
IMF chief Georgieva says 'available to serve' for second term12 hours ago
-
Shell shakes up climate targets, sparking backlash14 hours ago
-
Need to increase cotton cultivation area: Agriculture Secretary14 hours ago
-
SBP asks PCB to review its engagements with Innovation Factory, OKFX.io14 hours ago
-
CCP authorizes acquisition of ‘Pakistani Microfinance Bank by Dutch Company’15 hours ago
-
US, European stocks rise despite hotter-than-expected producer prices16 hours ago