UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Processed More Crude Oil Than US For Most Of 2020 - Energy Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 01:10 AM

China Processed More Crude Oil Than US for Most of 2020 - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) China's monthly oil refinery output topped the US for the first time ever in April 2020, starting a trend that held for the rest of the year with the exception of two months, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Thursday.

"For most of 2020, China's refineries processed more crude oil than US refineries," the release said. "China processed more crude oil than the United States not only because of the unique effects of COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions in 2020, but also because of differences in the longer-term structural refining trends between the two countries.

"

The report attributed much of the shift to reduced demand for gasoline, jet fuel and other petroleum products due to COVID-19, which hit the US in April and continued for the remainder of 2020.

Chinese refinery runs continue to grow, in part because government set prices for refined petroleum products above the cost of crude oil, giving refineries an incentive to boost production, the report said.

Meanwhile, US refinery runs have yet to return to March 2020 levels, with the COVID-19 slowdown exacerbated by four hurricanes from August to October 2021 that shut down refineries on the Gulf of Mexico coast, according to the report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Oil United States Mexico March April August October 2020 From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives condolences from Arab ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Kuwaiti For ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Argentinian President&# ..

2 hours ago

Biden Sets New Goal of Administering 200Mln COVID- ..

22 minutes ago

Next US Senate Session Sure to See Progress on Gun ..

24 minutes ago

Biden Says Economic Forecasters Expect US GPD to G ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.