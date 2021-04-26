UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Provides 500,000 More Vials Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 08:03 PM

China provides 500,000 more vials of COVID-19 vaccine

The government of China has provided 500,000 more vials of COVID-19 vaccine under grant assistance of 'Third Batch of COVID-19 Vaccine Aid' to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The government of China has provided 500,000 more vials of COVID-19 vaccine under grant assistance of 'Third Batch of COVID-19 Vaccine Aid' to Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Monday witnessed the signing ceremony of a Handing over Certificate (HOC) for 'Third Batch of COVID-19 Vaccine Aid' along with Ambassador of Republic of China in Pakistan Mr. Nong Rong, said a press release issued by Economic Affairs Division.

Under the first and second batch of COVID-19 vaccine donation, 1 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine were donated by the Chinese Government.

This will help to vaccinate the priority population and control the spread of the disease.

Moreover, the minister discussed the bilateral economic relations between the two countries with the Ambassador in his office.

During the meeting Pakistan-China economic relations, implementation of CPEC projects and other matters of mutual interest were also discussed.

The Minister for Economic Affairs at the outset re-iterated the firm commitment of the Government of Pakistan to the security of all Chinese persons working on different projects in Pakistan.

The Minister lauded the Government of China for supporting infrastructure and energy projects in Pakistan.

The Minister emphasized that after development of necessary infrastructure the focus should be towards industrialization and poverty alleviation.

He highlighted that the socioeconomic projects agreed therein are in line with the vision of the incumbent government for socio-economic uplift of the common people and enhanced economic activities in the country.

The progress of the ongoing projects was also discussed which is satisfactory despite the pandemic situation.

The Minister for Economic Affairs also appreciated the Chinese assistance for combating COVID-19 pandemic and locust attack.

Chinese Ambassador Mr. Nong Rong conveyed his best wishes to the Minister for Economic Affairs for assuming new portfolio. Ambassador Nong Rong also reaffirmed Chinese support to Pakistan on issues of mutual interest.

He reiterated that the Government of China will continue supporting the Government of Pakistan to tackle the COVID-19.

Both sides reiterated strong commitment towards further expanding bilateral economic cooperation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack China CPEC Progress All Government Best Million

Recent Stories

Colleges, schools to remain closed till May 17 due ..

1 minute ago

US Congressman Doug Collins From Georgia Announces ..

1 minute ago

Surge of Migrant Arrivals on Canary Islands Leaves ..

1 minute ago

41 pickets erected to control crimes, implement an ..

1 minute ago

Italy Begins Implementation of New COVID-19 Rules

6 minutes ago

Russia, Honduras to Consider Setting Up Joint Cham ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.