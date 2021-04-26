China provides 500,000 more vials of COVID-19 vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The government of China has provided 500,000 more vials of COVID-19 vaccine under grant assistance of 'Third Batch of COVID-19 Vaccine Aid' to Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Monday witnessed the signing ceremony of a Handing over Certificate (HOC) for 'Third Batch of COVID-19 Vaccine Aid' along with Ambassador of Republic of China in Pakistan Mr. Nong Rong, said a press release issued by Economic Affairs Division.

Under the first and second batch of COVID-19 vaccine donation, 1 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine were donated by the Chinese Government.

This will help to vaccinate the priority population and control the spread of the disease.

Moreover, the minister discussed the bilateral economic relations between the two countries with the Ambassador in his office.

During the meeting Pakistan-China economic relations, implementation of CPEC projects and other matters of mutual interest were also discussed.

The Minister for Economic Affairs at the outset re-iterated the firm commitment of the Government of Pakistan to the security of all Chinese persons working on different projects in Pakistan.

The Minister lauded the Government of China for supporting infrastructure and energy projects in Pakistan.

The Minister emphasized that after development of necessary infrastructure the focus should be towards industrialization and poverty alleviation.

He highlighted that the socioeconomic projects agreed therein are in line with the vision of the incumbent government for socio-economic uplift of the common people and enhanced economic activities in the country.

The progress of the ongoing projects was also discussed which is satisfactory despite the pandemic situation.

The Minister for Economic Affairs also appreciated the Chinese assistance for combating COVID-19 pandemic and locust attack.

Chinese Ambassador Mr. Nong Rong conveyed his best wishes to the Minister for Economic Affairs for assuming new portfolio. Ambassador Nong Rong also reaffirmed Chinese support to Pakistan on issues of mutual interest.

He reiterated that the Government of China will continue supporting the Government of Pakistan to tackle the COVID-19.

Both sides reiterated strong commitment towards further expanding bilateral economic cooperation.