China punishes information disclosure violations of listed firms

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :China has stepped up crackdown on listed firms' violations in information disclosure in the first half (H1) of this year, data from the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) showed.

The SSE handled 86 related cases in H1, up from 75 during the same period last year.

It issued 11 public censures and 30 notices of criticism during this period.

The irregular cases in H1 involved 41 firms. A total of 198 people were punished, including 149 in the posts of director, supervisor or executive at listed companies.

The SSE said it would take more steps to raise the costs of violations and offer more training to raise awareness among listed firms.