China Raises Demand for Gas Supplies Via Power of Siberia - Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) China is increasing its bids for gas deliveries via the Power of Siberia pipeline even despite the fact that demand for it inside the country slowed down, Gazprom's deputy board chairman Oleg Aksyutin said.

"Gazprom PJSC sees an increase in the demand from the Chinese parties for the supply of gas through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, even in the face of a slowdown in the growth of gas demand in the country. This indicates a high demand for Russian pipeline gas in the Chinese market," Aksyutin said during the plenary session at the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.