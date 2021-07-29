UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Raises Export Tariffs On Steel Products To Push Industrial Upgrading

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 04:33 PM

China raises export tariffs on steel products to push industrial upgrading

China will adjust export tariffs on some steel products as part of efforts to push upgrading and transformation of the industry

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :China will adjust export tariffs on some steel products as part of efforts to push upgrading and transformation of the industry.

Starting Aug. 1, China will raise export tariffs on ferrochrome and high-purity pig iron to 40 percent and 20 percent, respectively, according to a circular issued by the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.

Previous rates on the product exports stood at 20 percent and 15 percent, respectively, since May 1.

The decision is aimed at pushing industrial upgrading and high-quality development in the steel sector, the circular noted.

Also on Thursday, the Ministry of Finance and the State Taxation Administration jointly announced that China will scrap export tax rebates on 23 types of steel products from Aug. 1.

The specific execution time will depend on the export dates indicated in the declaration form for export goods, according to the online statement by the finance ministry.

The moves come as China is intensifying efforts to transform the energy-consuming steel industry for greener and high-quality growth. The country plans to cut crude steel output to ensure it falls year on year in 2021.

In 2020, crude steel output rose by 5.2 percent year on year to exceed 1.05 billion tonnes, according to the China Iron and Steel Association.

Making steel and other energy-consuming industries greener is an important part of China's broader efforts to cut pollution and tackle climate change.

China previously announced that it would strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports China May 2020 From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Traffic laws' enforcement prime duties of Motorw ..

48 seconds ago

672 more small power projects to be initiated: PED ..

50 seconds ago

Tehran Has to Make Decisions on JCPOA, 'Ball Remai ..

56 seconds ago

Russian Tennis Star Medvedev Loses to Spain's Carr ..

11 minutes ago

'No favourites' in Afghanistan; Pakistan to suppor ..

11 minutes ago

Local assembling of EVs to be started this year: H ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.