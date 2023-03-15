China Ready to Ease, Expand Market Access for Other Countries - Xi

(@FahadShabbir)

China is ready to facilitate and expand the access of other countries to its market, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday

"The Communist Party of China (CPC) is willing to promote quality development, facilitate global development and prosperity. We will accelerate the construction of a new development model, continue to increase our openness to the world, liberate the access to our market," Xi said at the opening ceremony of the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-Level Meeting held by video-conference.

He added that China was willing to provide the world with higher-quality Chinese goods while opening the large Chinese market and its demand to the world.

Xi also pledged to resolutely support the developing countries in propelling industrialization and modernization.

In the World Bank's 2020 Doing Business report China was ranked 31 out of 190 economies based on the ease of doing business there. China was placed 46 in 2019 and 78 in 2018.