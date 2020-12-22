China ready to promote CPEC cooperation: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong Tuesday said that both China and Pakistan were ready to promote China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) cooperation.

In his series of tweets, the Chinese envoy pointed out that in 2020, the two countries had overcome the difficulties of COVID-19 and made new head ways of CPEC.

Referring to an Award ceremony for outstanding Pakistani staff of CPEC projects, Nong Rong said he felt honor to deliver a speech at the ceremony.

He also thanked Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa for attending the ceremony.

"(I am) impressed by the remarks delivered by representatives of outstanding Pakistani staff of CPEC projects, and appreciate the contribution made by all Pakistani and Chinese staff working on the CPEC projects", he added.

Meanwhile Asim Bajwa in his addressed had said that CPEC brought employment and prosperity and improved social economy of Pakistan.

He said every Pakistani was in romance of CPEC because now they could see its fruits.

They are getting jobs and new business opportunities that was helping to improve their living standard, he added.

Bajwa said that COVID-19 did not affect the speed of CPEC projects and both sides of Pakistani and Chinese employees made it possible with their hard work. He appreciated the award winners Pakistani employees.

Asim Saleem Bajwa said that the CPEC was equally important for both countries. "This will bring the Pakistan and China more closer. With this project the investment in private sector of both countries would increase," he added.