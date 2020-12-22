UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Ready To Promote CPEC Cooperation: Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:50 PM

China ready to promote CPEC cooperation: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong Tuesday said that both China and Pakistan were ready to promote China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) cooperation.

In his series of tweets, the Chinese envoy pointed out that in 2020, the two countries had overcome the difficulties of COVID-19 and made new head ways of CPEC.

Referring to an Award ceremony for outstanding Pakistani staff of CPEC projects, Nong Rong said he felt honor to deliver a speech at the ceremony.

He also thanked Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa for attending the ceremony.

"(I am) impressed by the remarks delivered by representatives of outstanding Pakistani staff of CPEC projects, and appreciate the contribution made by all Pakistani and Chinese staff working on the CPEC projects", he added.

Meanwhile Asim Bajwa in his addressed had said that CPEC brought employment and prosperity and improved social economy of Pakistan.

He said every Pakistani was in romance of CPEC because now they could see its fruits.

They are getting jobs and new business opportunities that was helping to improve their living standard, he added.

Bajwa said that COVID-19 did not affect the speed of CPEC projects and both sides of Pakistani and Chinese employees made it possible with their hard work. He appreciated the award winners Pakistani employees.

Asim Saleem Bajwa said that the CPEC was equally important for both countries. "This will bring the Pakistan and China more closer. With this project the investment in private sector of both countries would increase," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business China CPEC 2020 All Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan turns 36, thanks fans for birthday wis ..

5 minutes ago

Zulfi Bukhari denies visit to Israel

22 minutes ago

Sultan bin Mohammed chairs SEC meeting

25 minutes ago

Dubai Economy sharpens focus on Circular Economy i ..

25 minutes ago

PA Speaker questions why funds for Wazirabad Insti ..

39 minutes ago

Abdullah Al Nuaimi appointed MoHRE Assistant Under ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.