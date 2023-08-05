Open Menu

China Ready To Synergize Development Strategies With UAE: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

China is ready to work with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to deepen the synergy of development strategies, strengthen two-way investment, and deliver more high-level cooperation outcomes, so as to jointly deepen and consolidate China-UAE relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Friday

Speaking over phone with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, noted that the UAE is an important strategic partner of China in the Middle East.

China will continue to support the UAE in pursuing an independent development path, and will work with the UAE to firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, jointly oppose external interference, and safeguard the sovereignty, security and development interests of the two countries, Wang said.

He noted that both sides should take the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year as an opportunity to further consolidate the traditional friendship between their people.

The two sides should implement the important outcomes of the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, strive for reaching an agreement on the China-GCC free trade as soon as possible, and promote greater development of China-Arab relations as well as China-GCC relations, Wang said.

