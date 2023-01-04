China ready to work with Pakistan for building even closer community with shared future: Mao Ning

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :China was ready to work with Pakistan, follow through on the important common understandings between the two leaders, make solid progress in comprehensive and high-level strategic cooperation in the new year, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

"China is also ready to stay committed to building an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, and make even greater contribution to the two peoples' well-being and peace and development of the region and the wider world," she said in response to a question asked by APP correspondent during her regular briefing.

Mao Ning said that China and Pakistan were all-weather strategic cooperative partners and iron-clad friends.

"Over the past year, our two countries have rendered each other mutual understanding and mutual support, addressed challenges together and marched forward shoulder-to-shoulder," she added.

The spokesperson said that the two countries have strengthened high-level guidance, consolidated strategic consensus, jointly promoted the sound development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and expanded friendly exchanges and cooperation in various areas, sustaining high-quality development of bilateral relations.

It may be mentioned that during a recent meeting, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong reviewed achievements of Pakistan-China relations and agreed to maintain momentum through development of high quality CPEC and stronger people-to-people exchanges.