China Recruits Dozens of UK Military Pilots to Train Chinese Personnel - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) China has recruited dozens of former British military pilots on high salary to train Chinese troops on how to defeat Western warplanes and helicopters, the UK broadcaster Sky news reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed officials.

About 30 former jet and helicopter pilots are currently training the Chinese military pilots and are paid around 240,000 Pounds ($272,243) a year, one official told Sky News.

The Chinese authorities are seeking to hire more currently serving and former military pilots and other specialists from the UK air force, army and navy, as well as personnel from other Western countries, another official said, adding that Beijing is using third-party scouts, including a South Africa-based company.

The official emphasized that the recruitment schemes pose a "threat to the UK and western interests," as those former service personnel "are almost certainly enhancing China's military knowledge and capability" of Chinese military pilots.

The broadcaster said that the UK defense ministry warned British officers against accepting military employment in China but appears "powerless" to stop the recruitment.