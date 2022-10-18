UrduPoint.com

China Recruits Dozens Of UK Military Pilots To Train Chinese Personnel - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 02:20 PM

China Recruits Dozens of UK Military Pilots to Train Chinese Personnel - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) China has recruited dozens of former British military pilots on high salary to train Chinese troops on how to defeat Western warplanes and helicopters, the UK broadcaster Sky news reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed officials.

About 30 former jet and helicopter pilots are currently training the Chinese military pilots and are paid around 240,000 Pounds ($272,243) a year, one official told Sky News.

The Chinese authorities are seeking to hire more currently serving and former military pilots and other specialists from the UK air force, army and navy, as well as personnel from other Western countries, another official said, adding that Beijing is using third-party scouts, including a South Africa-based company.

The official emphasized that the recruitment schemes pose a "threat to the UK and western interests," as those former service personnel "are almost certainly enhancing China's military knowledge and capability" of Chinese military pilots.

The broadcaster said that the UK defense ministry warned British officers against accepting military employment in China but appears "powerless" to stop the recruitment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Army China Company Beijing United Kingdom From Employment

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 06 Sri Lanka Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 06 Sri Lanka Vs. UAE

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz orders for removing all hurdles in comp ..

PM Shehbaz orders for removing all hurdles in completion of Saudi projects in Pa ..

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia set 122 run target ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia set 122 run target for Netherlands

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th October 2022

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 05 Namibia Vs. Netherland ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 05 Namibia Vs. Netherlands

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.