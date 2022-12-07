China Reduces Oil Imports in January-November 2022 by 1.4%, Gas Imports by 9.7% - Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) China has reduced oil and natural gas imports by 1.4% and 9.7% in the 11 months starting January 2022 year-on-year, the data published by the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday.

China imported 460.2 million tonnes of oil in January-November 2022, which cost $334.6 billion, a 44.6% increase year-on-year, the data showed. In November, China's exports amounted to 46.

7 million tonnes of oil worth $31.6 billion.

The country's natural gas imports in January-November 2022 was estimated at 99 million tonnes worth $62.4 billion, a 32% increase year-on-year. In November, China imported 10.3 million tonnes of gas worth $7.3 billion.

China's coal imports have decreased by 10.1% to 262.4 million tonnes worth $38.4 over the same period.

In 2021, China 512.9 million tonnes of oil, 121.5 million tonnes of natural gas and 323.2 million tonnes of coal.