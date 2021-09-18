UrduPoint.com

China Reiterates Readiness To Work With Pakistan To Make CPEC A Great Success

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :China reiterated on Friday its readiness to work with the Pakistan government for a mutual goal of making the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a great success.

"China is ready to work with Pakistani side to create a sound environment for the CPEC and bilateral practical cooperation to achieve mutual benefit and common development, the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad said in a press release issued on Friday.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong exchanged views on CPEC with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and both expressed their confidence and expectation for the bright prospect of the mega project.

Ambassador Nong said Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with President Xi Jinping's Special Representative, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Dushanbe on Friday was a good success.

China appreciated the great importance Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistani government attach to China-Pakistan practical cooperation and their positive efforts to this end, the statement added.

Nong Rong said with the completion of the early harvest projects, the CPEC had entered a new stage of enrichment and expansion.

Agriculture, industry and social livelihood projects, which were of great concern to the PTI government, would be the focus of CPEC Phase II, he said adding positive progress had been made in relevant cooperation, and CPEC was right on its way towards a demonstration project of high-quality development under the Belt and Road Initiative.

As Prime Minister Imran said, the CPEC was a transformational project, he remarked.

Planning Minister Asad Umar agreed with Ambassador Nong's remarks, saying that the PTI government had been committed to advancing the CPEC while significant progress had been made in Gwadar Port, energy and infrastructure sector, as well as the construction of SEZs.

He reiterated the remarks made by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his meeting with State Councilor Wang Yi, stressing that Pakistan would do its utmost to protect the safety of Chinese citizens in Pakistan and resolutely push forward the construction of the CPEC that benefited the Pakistani people and the country beyond.

