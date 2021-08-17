China remains largest foreign investor in Laos: deputy PM

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENTIANE, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) --:China remains the largest foreign investor in Laos, undertaking a total of 813 projects worth over 16 billion U.S. Dollars, Lao official has said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning and Investment Sonexay Siphandone said during the fifth Workshop between Lao and Chinese entrepreneurs last Friday that China remains the largest foreign investor in Laos, according to a report by Lao National Radio on Tuesday.

"China also plays a significant role in special economic zone investments, with the Lao government having authorized 89 projects worth over 215 million U.S. dollars," Sonexay added.

The China-Laos Railway, Laos' flagship infrastructure project, is now over 90 percent complete and expected to open in December 2021.