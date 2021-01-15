China remained Namibia's largest export market in November 2020, accounting for 41.3 percent of the the southwestern African country's total exports, according to data released by the country's statistics agency on Friday

WINDHOEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :China remained Namibia's largest export market in November 2020, accounting for 41.3 percent of the the southwestern African country's total exports, according to data released by the country's statistics agency on Friday.

Neighboring South Africa maintained its position as the number one source of imports (42.4 percent), Statistician-General Alex Shimuafeni said in a statement.

Namibia mainly exports minerals such as non-ferrous metals, metalliferous ores and metal scrap, non-metallic minerals, and non-monetary gold.

"Fish remained the only non-mineral products among the top five list of exports," Shimuafeni said.

"The import basket comprised mainly of non-ferrous metals, metalliferous ores and metal scrap, vehicles, electrical machinery and; iron and steel."In November 2020, re-exports fell 20.5 percent month-on-month and b.8 percent year-on-year, he said. "Non-ferrous metals took the largest share of re-exports, constituting a share of 55.4 percent of total re-exports mainly to China, Belgium and Germany," Shimuafeni said. "The non-ferrous metals which were re-exported were mostly sourced from Zambia and DRC." The DRC refers to the Democratic Republic of Congo.