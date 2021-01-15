UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Remains Namibia's Top Export Destination In November 2020

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 04:39 PM

China remains Namibia's top export destination in November 2020

China remained Namibia's largest export market in November 2020, accounting for 41.3 percent of the the southwestern African country's total exports, according to data released by the country's statistics agency on Friday

WINDHOEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :China remained Namibia's largest export market in November 2020, accounting for 41.3 percent of the the southwestern African country's total exports, according to data released by the country's statistics agency on Friday.

Neighboring South Africa maintained its position as the number one source of imports (42.4 percent), Statistician-General Alex Shimuafeni said in a statement.

Namibia mainly exports minerals such as non-ferrous metals, metalliferous ores and metal scrap, non-metallic minerals, and non-monetary gold.

"Fish remained the only non-mineral products among the top five list of exports," Shimuafeni said.

"The import basket comprised mainly of non-ferrous metals, metalliferous ores and metal scrap, vehicles, electrical machinery and; iron and steel."In November 2020, re-exports fell 20.5 percent month-on-month and b.8 percent year-on-year, he said. "Non-ferrous metals took the largest share of re-exports, constituting a share of 55.4 percent of total re-exports mainly to China, Belgium and Germany," Shimuafeni said. "The non-ferrous metals which were re-exported were mostly sourced from Zambia and DRC." The DRC refers to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Import China Vehicles Germany Belgium South Africa Zambia Congo Namibia November 2020 Gold Market From Share Top

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

5 minutes ago

Govt increases POL prices again

38 minutes ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

7 minutes ago

Govt. not to stop PDM protest outside ECP: Sh Rash ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Says Only US, NATO to Bla ..

7 minutes ago

Russia reports 24,715 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.