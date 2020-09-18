UrduPoint.com
China Remains Top Importer, Traded Products Over $1.101 Mln

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 03:44 PM

China remains top importer, traded products over $1.101 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ):China topped the list of countries from where Pakistan imported different products during the first month of the current fiscal year (2020-21), followed by United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Switzerland.

The total imports from China during July 2020 were recorded at $1.101 million against the $822.862 thousand during July 2019, showing an increase of 33.83 percent during the period, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by UAE, where from Pakistan imported goods worth $524.216 thousand against the imports of $729.751 thousand last year, showing negative growth of 28.16 percent.

Switzerland was the at third top country from where Pakistan imported products worth $195.170 thousand against the imports of $41.665 thousand last year, showing the increase of 368.42 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani imports from Singapore stood at $181.915 thousand against $196.459 thousand during last year, showing decline of 7.40 percent while the imports from United State of America (USA) were recorded at $152.512 thousand against $128.

997 thousand last year, showing rise of 18.22 percent, the data revealed.

The imports from Indonesia were recorded at $97.698 thousand against $85.366 thousand where as the imports from Malaysia were recorded at $80.177 thousand against $73.526 thousand last year.

During the month under review, the imports from Oman were recorded at $71.892 thousand against $12.579 thousand whereas the imports from Saudi Arabia at $67.706 thousand against $189.134 thousand.

Pakistan's imports from United Kingdom (UK) were recorded at $57.754 thousand against $79.585 thousand where as the imports from South Korea stood at $75.668 thousand against $60.996 thousand.

Similarly, the imports from Thailand during the period under review were recorded at $56.905 thousand against $84.275 thousand while the imports from Italy stood at $ 50.233 thousand against $61.963 thousand.

Pakistan's imports from South Africa were recorded at $34.020 thousand during the current fiscal year compared to $84.679 thousand last year, whereas the imports from India stood at $15.648 thousand against $122.344 thousand.

