China remains top importer, traded products over $10 bln in FY19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ):With its $10160.017 million imports to Pakistan, China remained the top importer of the country during the financial year (2018-19), followed by United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore.

According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the total imports from China, however, witnessed negative growth of 11.43 percent during July-June (2018-19) when compared the imports of $11472.005 million during July-June (2017-18).

This was followed by UAE, where from Pakistan imported goods worth $8866.813 million against the imports of $8900.158 million last year, showing negative growth of 0.37 percent.

Singapore was the at third top country from where Pakistan imported products worth $3326.777 million against the imports of $4471.455 million last year, showing the negative growth of 25.59 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani imports from Saudi Arabia stood at $2985.925 million against $3081.469 million during last year, showing decline of 03 percent while the imports from Qatar were recorded at $2030.432 million against $1600.117 million last year, showing rise of 26.

89 percent, the data revealed.

The imports from United State of America (USA) were recorded at $2092.864 million against $2077.556 million where as the imports from India were recorded at $1593.635 million against $1816.405 million last year.

During the period under review, the imports from Japan were recorded at $1524.562 million against $1876.533 million whereas the imports from Kuwait stood at 1206.909 million against $1146.500 million.

Pakistan's imports from Indonesia were recorded at $1063.916 million against $1080.732 million where as the imports from Italy stood at $582.710 million against $713.566 million.

Similarly, the imports from Malaysia during the period under review were recorded at $1017.116 million against $941.742 million while the imports from United Kingdom (UK) stood at $ 840.879 million against $1026.443.

Pakistan's imports from Germany were recorded at $1088.777 million during the financial year compared to $1097.3341 million last year, whereas the imports from Hong Kong stood at $752.217 million against $852.152 million..../395/MAN