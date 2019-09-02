China remains top importer, traded products over $859 mln

With its $859.044 million imports to Pakistan, China remained the top importer of the country during the first month of current financial year (2019-20), followed by United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019):With its $859.044 million imports to Pakistan, China remained the top importer of the country during the first month of current financial year (2019-20), followed by United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore.

During the month of July, 2019, the total imports from China witnessed growth of 0.15 percent during the period under review as compared to the imports of $857.756 million of last financial year, according to the data issued by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by UAE, where from Pakistan imported goods worth $690.883 million against the imports of $684.871 million last year, showing growth of 0.87 percent.

Singapore was at third top country from where Pakistan imported products worth $293.634 million against the imports of $245.897 million last year, showing the negative growth of 25.59 percent, SBP data revealed.

During first month of current financial year, among other countries, Pakistani imports from Saudi Arabia stood at $189.134 million against $241.577 million during last year, showing decline of 21.70 while the imports from Japan were recorded at $160.

983 million against $100.249 million last year, showing rise of 60 percent, the data revealed.

The imports from United State of America (USA) were recorded at $125.792 million against $121.907 million whereas the imports from India were recorded at $120.495 million against $85.845 million last year.

During the period under review, the imports from Italy were recorded at $87.853 million against $37.291 million whereas the imports from Germany stood at 82.014 million against $96.551 million.

Pakistan's imports from Malaysia were recorded at $73.526 million against $58.358 million where as the imports from Hong Kong stood at $63.137 million against $58.406 million, the data revealed.

Similarly, the imports from South Korea during the period under review were recorded at $59.637 million against $60.351 million while the imports from Kuwait stood at $ 57.497 million against $122.408.

Pakistan's imports from Holland were recorded at $40.251 million during the financial year compared to $75.554 million last year, whereas the imports from France stood at $31.029 million against $40.454 million.

