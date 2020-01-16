UrduPoint.com
China Remains Top Importer, Traded Products Over $4.025 Bln

With its US$4025.177 million imports to Pakistan, China remained the top importer of the country during the first five months of current financial year (2019-20), followed by United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ):With its US$4025.177 million imports to Pakistan, China remained the top importer of the country during the first five months of current financial year (2019-20), followed by United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore.

During the month of November, 2019, the total imports from China witnessed negative growth of 5.49 percent during the period under review as compared to the imports of US $ 4259.085 million of last financial year, according to the data issued by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by UAE, where from Pakistan imported goods worth US $ 3070.454 million against the imports of US $ 4300.905 million last year, showing decline of 28.60 percent.

Singapore was at third top country from where Pakistan imported products worth US $ 917.708 million against the imports of US $ 771.262 million last year, showing the decrease of 48.18 percent, SBP data revealed.

During first month of current financial year, among other countries, Pakistan's imports from Qatar stood at US $ 794.654 million against US $ 786.815 million during last year, showing nominal increase of 0.99 percent while the imports from United State of America (USA) were recorded at US $ 729.

167 million against US $ 747.560 million last year, showing decrease of 2.46 percent, the data revealed.

The imports from Saudi Arabia were recorded at US $ 622.855 million against US $1309.231 million whereas the imports from Japan were recorded at US $ 519.089 million against US $ 680.868 million last year.

During the period under review, the imports from Indonesia were recorded at US $ 425.935 million against US $ 495.532 million whereas the imports from Kuwait stood at 422.371 million against US $ 484.566 million.

Pakistan's imports from Malaysia were recorded at US $ 392.199 million against US $ 443.824 million where as the imports from Germany stood at US $ 389.059 million against US $ 452.929 million, the data revealed.

Similarly, the imports from Thailand during the period under review were recorded at US $ 375.100 million against US $ 484.313 million while the imports from South Africa stood at US $ 339.823 million against US $ 295.634.

Pakistan's imports from Hong Kong were recorded at US $ 291.769 million during the financial year compared to US $ 352.054 million last year, whereas the imports from South Korea stood at US $ 290.545 million against US $ 336.995 million.

