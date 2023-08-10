China renews blue alert for Typhoon Khanun

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :China's national observatory on Thursday continued to issue a blue alert for Typhoon Khanun, the sixth typhoon of this year, which is expected to bring gales and heavy rain to the country's northern and northeastern provinces.

Typhoon Khanun is moving northwestward at a speed ranging from 20 to 25 km per hour and is expected to make landfall on the southern coast of the Republic of Korea, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

Heavy rains will lash parts of northeast China from Thursday morning to Friday morning due to the typhoon. Some areas would likely experience rainstorms, the NMC said.

During the period, strong winds are expected in some areas of the Bohai Sea, the Yellow Sea and the East Sea, as well as coastal waters off the Liaodong Peninsula.

The center urged local authorities to prepare for typhoon emergency response and remain on high alert for possible floods and geological disasters.