Open Menu

China Renews Blue Alert For Typhoon Khanun

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2023 | 07:38 PM

China renews blue alert for Typhoon Khanun

China's national observatory on Thursday continued to issue a blue alert for Typhoon Khanun, the sixth typhoon of this year, which is expected to bring gales and heavy rain to the country's northern and northeastern provinces

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :China's national observatory on Thursday continued to issue a blue alert for Typhoon Khanun, the sixth typhoon of this year, which is expected to bring gales and heavy rain to the country's northern and northeastern provinces.

Typhoon Khanun is moving northwestward at a speed ranging from 20 to 25 km per hour and is expected to make landfall on the southern coast of the Republic of Korea, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

Heavy rains will lash parts of northeast China from Thursday morning to Friday morning due to the typhoon. Some areas would likely experience rainstorms, the NMC said.

During the period, strong winds are expected in some areas of the Bohai Sea, the Yellow Sea and the East Sea, as well as coastal waters off the Liaodong Peninsula.

The center urged local authorities to prepare for typhoon emergency response and remain on high alert for possible floods and geological disasters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Alert From Rains

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Neyadi meets families of UAQ students du ..

Sultan Al Neyadi meets families of UAQ students during &#039;Meeting from Space& ..

8 minutes ago
 12960 criminals arrested during 7 months from Fais ..

12960 criminals arrested during 7 months from Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman Office resolve complaints within ..

Federal Ombudsman Office resolve complaints within 2 months: Syed Rizwan Ahmed

5 minutes ago
 World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits Chi ..

World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits China Window

5 minutes ago
 PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance dur ..

PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance during 16-month stint

12 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori proposes setti ..

Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori proposes setting up Primary Education Commis ..

12 minutes ago
Terrorism bid foiled

Terrorism bid foiled

12 minutes ago
 Polio immunization campaign in full swing

Polio immunization campaign in full swing

12 minutes ago
 Traffic police renews commitment to ensure safe ro ..

Traffic police renews commitment to ensure safe road environment in Capital

12 minutes ago
 PSB all-out support for athletes in preparations f ..

PSB all-out support for athletes in preparations for Asian Games

8 minutes ago
 Shaheed-e-Kashmir Shaikh Aziz remembered on his ma ..

Shaheed-e-Kashmir Shaikh Aziz remembered on his martyrdom anniversary

8 minutes ago
 To mark "National Minorities Day-2023" cake cuttin ..

To mark "National Minorities Day-2023" cake cutting ceremony to be held on Aug 1 ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business