China Report Steady Foreign Investment Growth In June

Thu 11th July 2019 | 05:24 PM

China report steady foreign investment growth in June

China saw steady foreign investment growth in June, official data reveals on Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :China saw steady foreign investment growth in June, official data reveals on Thursday.

Total foreign investment actually utilized climbed 8.5 percent year on year to 109.27 billion Yuan last month, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOC).

The reading amounted to a total of 16.13 billion U.S. Dollars, a 3-percent growth compared to the same period last year, MOC data showed.

