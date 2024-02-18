Open Menu

China Reports Current Account Surplus In 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) China's current account surplus amounted to 264.2 billion U.S. Dollars in 2023, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Sunday.

The current account surplus to gross domestic product ratio was 1.

5 percent last year, which is within a reasonable and balanced range, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

The surplus under trade in goods came in at 608 billion dollars last year, the second highest level in the history, data released by the administration shows.

China's foreign trade has expanded quarter by quarter thanks to the economic recovery trend, underpinning a relatively large current account plus, said Wang Chunying, spokesperson for the administration.

