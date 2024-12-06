China requested to develop two model industrial zones in Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said China has been requested to develop two model industrial zones in Pakistan on a turnkey basis for their replication in other areas of the country.

“These model zones will serve as benchmarks for other industrial zones across the country,” he said while chairing a progress-review meeting on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a news release said.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Planning, members of the Planning Commission, secretaries of various Ministries and Divisions, besides senior officials from relevant departments.

The minister also directed the board of Investment (BOI) to finalize the availability of land for the SEZ development in Islamabad.

The meeting reviewed progress in key sectors, including Energy, Infrastructure, Food & Agriculture and Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The Ministry of Railways and Communications updated on the recent progress of the ML-1 and Karakoram Highway (KKH) projects and outlined their future course of action.

Discussing the ML-1 project, Ahsan Iqbal noted the commitment made by the Chinese Premier for the visit of a team of Chinese technical experts to Pakistan.

During a recent meeting with the Chinese Ambassador, it was also agreed that a team of financial experts would accompany them to ensure the simultaneous and efficient resolution of all matters related to the project.

Regarding KKH, the minister directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to expedite progress in coordination with the Chinese side to ensure its timely completion, as it was a strategic project under CPEC Phase II.

The minister directed the Power Division and PESCO to immediately energize the internal network of Rashakai SEZ and provide electricity to meet its current requirements.

Regarding Gwadar’s tax exemption policy, officials clarified that under the Finance Act, the China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC) and other Free Zone businesses were entitled to tax holidays and related incentives.

Accordingly, they said notifications have already been issued to relevant departments, confirming there is no turnover tax on SEZ enterprises operating in Gwadar.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the training of 1,000 agriculture graduates in China.

The minister directed that experts traveling for agricultural training should be fully facilitated. The trainees, to be selected from public and private sectors on merit, would learn the latest technology and farm mechanization techniques from China and help in modernizing Pakistan’s agriculture.

Special arrangements for their provision Halal food, including Sehri and Iftar to them during Ramazan, were also instructed.

Ahsan Iqbal reiterated the vital role of the agriculture sector in Pakistan’s development and noted that the Prime Minister would soon announce the 5Es National Economic Transformation Plan Framework, which is homegrown. “This framework will be integrated into the five-year development plan, followed by the formulation of a comprehensive National Agriculture and Industrial Policy to advance the agriculture sector under a structured policy framework”, added.