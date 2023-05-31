China resumes importing aquatic products from Pakistan, other countries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :China resumed importing aquatic products from 20 overseas companies starting on May 26, China's General Administration of Customs (GAC) said in a statement on its website.

"The companies are based in several countries, including Pakistan, Brazil, Malaysia, Spain, New Zealand and Indonesia," the statement showed.

The move is aimed at "enriching the supply of domestic aquatic products" and boosting the stability of seafood industry and supply chains, according to the customs.

China suspended imports of such products from some eight overseas suppliers last year because their safety and hygiene controls did not comply with its requirements for imports, and their anti-epidemic measures did not comply with the COVID-19 control measures issued by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, the GAC disclosed earlier.

"The latest change will not have much impact on overall supply in China, as those countries are not major seafood suppliers," industry veterans told the Global Times.

China's seafood imports were increasing, mainly from countries like Russia, Australia and Argentina, Cui He, Director of the China Aquatic Products Processing and Marketing Alliance, told the Global Times.

"The rise in seafood imports reflects a boost in China's consumption. It also stems from Chinese customers' pursuit of quality aquatic products, which some overseas companies can provide," Cui said.

The GAC said that it would continue to strengthen the management of the safety of imported food.

Last year, China's seafood imports rose by 35 percent to $19.13 billion, data from the International Trade Centre showed.