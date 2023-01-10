UrduPoint.com

China Road And Bridge Corporation (CRBC) $100,000 Donation In Place For Flood-hit Families In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2023 | 07:45 PM

China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) $100,000 donation in place for flood-hit families in Pakistan

China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), a longstanding partner of Pakistan in transport and infrastructure network development, donated a total of US$100,000 to the flood-hit families in Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), a longstanding partner of Pakistan in transport and infrastructure network development, donated a total of US$100,000 to the flood-hit families in Pakistan.

In October 2022, Wang Lijun, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and General Manager of the company attended the donation ceremony at the Pakistani Embassy in China.

According to the company, the donation will be divided into two parts, RMB 100,000 will be donated to the Pakistani Embassy in China and Rs 20.08 million will go to the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.

Expressing sincere sympathy to the families of the victims and those injured in the flood, Wang believed that with the joint efforts of the Pakistani government and people, they would overcome the difficulties and life and work would go back to normal at an early date.

Wang talked with Pakistan's Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque about the company's key project progress in Pakistan and expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Embassy for its long-term guidance and help.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Moin paid tribute to CRBC's contribution towards Pakistan-China friendship and its role in successful completion of many vital infrastructure projects in Pakistan including the Khunjerab-Raikot section of Karakorum Highway and KKH realignment projects at Attabad Lake and Havelian-Thakot sections.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Prime Minister Flood China Company Road Progress October Government Million

Recent Stories

"Gandhara Festival" to be held on Jan 29

"Gandhara Festival" to be held on Jan 29

2 seconds ago
 Pakistan ready to showcase tourism potential in Ne ..

Pakistan ready to showcase tourism potential in New York

4 seconds ago
 Venezuelan Opposition Government to Reduce Number ..

Venezuelan Opposition Government to Reduce Number of Missions Abroad Tenfold - O ..

1 minute ago
 Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) opp ..

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) opposes proposed water charges wi ..

1 minute ago
 Board Chairman of Russian Steel Giant Severstal Lo ..

Board Chairman of Russian Steel Giant Severstal Loses $11Bln in 2022 - Reports

3 minutes ago
 MOU signed to promote Sino-Pakistan coop on vocati ..

MOU signed to promote Sino-Pakistan coop on vocational education

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.