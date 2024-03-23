China Rolls Out Cross-border Trade In Services Negative Lists
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) China has rolled out national and pilot free trade zone (FTZ) versions of negative lists for cross-border trade in services to boost opening up, the Ministry of Commerce announced on Friday.
It is the first time that China has formulated a negative list for cross-border trade in services at the national level, according to the ministry. The national-level list consists of 71 items.
The pilot FTZ version of negative list for cross-border trade in services contains 68 items in total, and covers fields including occupational qualifications of natural person, professional services, finance and culture, the ministry said.
Such moves are deemed as China's major measures to align itself with high-standard international economic and trade rules and boost institutional opening up.
China released its first negative list in services trade at the Hainan Free Trade Port in July 2021, specifying that domestic and overseas service providers should enjoy equal access in sectors not on this list, said ministry spokesperson He Yadong at a press conference in November last year.
