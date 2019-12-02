UrduPoint.com
China-Russia East-route Natural Gas Pipeline In Operation

Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:37 PM

China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline in operation

The China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline was put into operation on Monday

HARBIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline was put into operation on Monday.

The pipeline began providing China with Russian natural gas, scheduled to reach 5 billion cubic meters in 2020 and increase to 38 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually from 2024, under a 30-year contract signed between the China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) and Russian gas giant Gazprom in May 2014.

The cross-border gas pipeline has a 3,000-km section in Russia and a 5,111-km stretch in China.

