China, Russia to hold meetings on security cooperation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will visit China from Dec. 1 to 4 to co-chair the 15th round of China-Russia strategic security consultation and the sixth meeting between China and Russia on institutional cooperation in law enforcement and security.

His visit is at the invitation of Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, and Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang announced Friday in Beijing.