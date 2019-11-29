UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, Russia To Hold Meetings On Security Cooperation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 04:36 PM

China, Russia to hold meetings on security cooperation

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will visit China from Dec. 1 to 4 to co-chair the 15th round of China-Russia strategic security consultation and the sixth meeting between China and Russia on institutional cooperation in law enforcement and security

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will visit China from Dec. 1 to 4 to co-chair the 15th round of China-Russia strategic security consultation and the sixth meeting between China and Russia on institutional cooperation in law enforcement and security.

His visit is at the invitation of Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, and Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang announced Friday in Beijing.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia China Visit Beijing From

Recent Stories

Former Sindh CM approaches IHC for pre-arrest bail ..

48 seconds ago

TCL Launches flagship store in Islamabad

13 minutes ago

Moldovan President Names Stoianoglo as Chief Prose ..

1 minute ago

E.ON Plans 'Significant' Layoff at NPower to Mitig ..

1 minute ago

Motorway Police recovers snatched van with prompt ..

1 minute ago

Syed Qaim Ali Shah moves IHC, files for interim ba ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.