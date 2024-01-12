Open Menu

China-Russia Trade At Record High In 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2024 | 10:40 AM

China-Russia trade at record high in 2023

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Trade between China and Russia hit a record high in 2023, official Chinese data showed on Friday, while commerce with the United States fell for the first time in four years.

China-Russia trade reached more than $240 billion, China Customs figures showed, overshooting a goal of $200 billion set by the neighbours in bilateral meetings last year.

The figure is a record number for the two countries, who have grown closer politically and economically since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The trade figures represented a year-on-year increase of 26.3 percent, according to the data.

In contrast, trade between the US and China fell for the first time since 2019.

Commerce with the United States was valued at $664 billion last year, down 11.6 percent year-on-year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia China United States 2019 Commerce Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated ..

Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated medics

11 hours ago
 “A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded ..

“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded successfully at PNCA

11 hours ago
 All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 ..

All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 opener

11 hours ago
 BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving cultur ..

BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving culture

11 hours ago
Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country ..

Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country's exports for 2024

11 hours ago
 KSA fully dedicated to enhance facilities for Hajj ..

KSA fully dedicated to enhance facilities for Hajj & Umrah pilgrims: Ashrafi

11 hours ago
 Commissioner directs concern authorities to lodge ..

Commissioner directs concern authorities to lodge FIRs against Jumma Bazaar ban ..

11 hours ago
 IMF Board approves $700 mln for Pakistan

IMF Board approves $700 mln for Pakistan

11 hours ago
 12-inch diameter gas pipeline affected in Dhadar: ..

12-inch diameter gas pipeline affected in Dhadar: SSGC

11 hours ago
 Variety of investment opportunities in Punjab live ..

Variety of investment opportunities in Punjab livestock sector: Ibrahim Hassan

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business