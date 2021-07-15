China-Russia Trade En Route to Break Record in 2021 - Chinese Ambassador

The trade turnover between Russia and China may rise to record levels in 2021, as economic cooperation gains momentum and bilateral trade shows high resilience amid the pandemic, the Chinese ambassador to Russia, Zhang Hanhui, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The trade turnover between Russia and China may rise to record levels in 2021, as economic cooperation gains momentum and bilateral trade shows high resilience amid the pandemic, the Chinese ambassador to Russia, Zhang Hanhui, said on Thursday.

The Russian-Chinese relations not only survived through the pandemic but also benefited, with new agreements reached on health care and business exchanges, the ambassador told an online forum.

"Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian-Chinese economic cooperation keeps momentum and shows stable development and high resilience," Zhang said, adding that "the annual turnover in 2021 is expected to set a new record."

The bilateral trade amounted to $177 billions last year, while the first half of 2021 saw more than a 20% increase year-on-year, according the diplomat.