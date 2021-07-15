UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China-Russia Trade En Route To Break Record In 2021 - Chinese Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 04:07 PM

China-Russia Trade En Route to Break Record in 2021 - Chinese Ambassador

The trade turnover between Russia and China may rise to record levels in 2021, as economic cooperation gains momentum and bilateral trade shows high resilience amid the pandemic, the Chinese ambassador to Russia, Zhang Hanhui, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The trade turnover between Russia and China may rise to record levels in 2021, as economic cooperation gains momentum and bilateral trade shows high resilience amid the pandemic, the Chinese ambassador to Russia, Zhang Hanhui, said on Thursday.

The Russian-Chinese relations not only survived through the pandemic but also benefited, with new agreements reached on health care and business exchanges, the ambassador told an online forum.

"Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian-Chinese economic cooperation keeps momentum and shows stable development and high resilience," Zhang said, adding that "the annual turnover in 2021 is expected to set a new record."

The bilateral trade amounted to $177 billions last year, while the first half of 2021 saw more than a 20% increase year-on-year, according the diplomat.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia China May Billion

Recent Stories

US sends half million Covid vaccines to Jordan

3 minutes ago

EU Lawmakers Call on Union to Be Ready Not to Reco ..

3 minutes ago

TEVTA stresses for equipping youngsters with techn ..

15 minutes ago

At least 19 dead in Germany as storms lash Europe

15 minutes ago

Slovenia Stands in Solidarity With EU on Expulsion ..

15 minutes ago

APCPLA issues election schedule

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.