China-Russia Trade Sees 5.1 Percent Increase Year-on-Year - Customs

Russia-China trade has passed the $50 billion threshold in the first half of 2019, reaching $51.7 billion, which is 5.1 percent more than a year ago, the Chinese General Administration of Customs (GAC) announced on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Russia-China trade has passed the $50 billion threshold in the first half of 2019, reaching $51.7 billion, which is 5.1 percent more than a year ago, the Chinese General Administration of Customs (GAC) announced on Friday.

China's exports to Russia from January to June this year shrunk 1.6 percent to $22.1 billion, while Russia's exports to China grew 10.7 percent to $29.6 billion.

This June China bought $5.2 billion worth of Russian goods, while exporting only $3.9 billion worth.

In 2018, trade between Russia and China surpassed the $100 billion threshold for the first time. According to the Chinese GAC's data, trade was at $108.2 billion, with Russia's exports to China totaling $56 billion, compared to China's $52.2 billion. The Chinese share in Russian foreign trade grew from 14.9 percent to 15.7 percent.