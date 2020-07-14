UrduPoint.com
China-Russia Trade Turnover Fell By 6% To $49.1Bln In 1st Half Of 2020 - Customs Data

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 08:30 AM

China-Russia Trade Turnover Fell by 6% to $49.1Bln in 1st Half of 2020 - Customs Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Trade flow between China and Russia in the first quarter of 2020 came in at $49.1 billion, a 6 percent drop from the same period last year, according to statistics from China's General Administration of Customs (GACC).

According to the GACC's spreadsheet, China's exports to Russia fell by 6 percent year on year between January and June, totaling just $20.94 billion, while Russia's exports dropped by 5.9 percent to $37.6 billion.

Trade turnover between the two countries reached $8.19 billion in June alone, with China delivering $3.98 billion worth of products to Russia, and the latter sending $4.2 billion worth of exports to China.

At the end of 2019, trade between Russia and China grew by 3.4 percent and amounted to a record $110.75 billion.

