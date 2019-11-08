UrduPoint.com
China-Russia Trade Up 2.8% In January-October 2019 Reaching $89.83Bln - Chinese Customs

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 01:04 PM

China-Russia Trade Up 2.8% in January-October 2019 Reaching $89.83Bln - Chinese Customs

Trade between China and Russia totaled $89.83 billion in the first 10 months of 2019, marking a 2.8 percent increase year-on-year, data published by the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Trade between China and Russia totaled $89.83 billion in the first 10 months of 2019, marking a 2.8 percent increase year-on-year, data published by the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.

In January-October, Chinese exports to Russia increased by 1.9 percent to $40 billion compared to the same period in 2018. At the same time, China imported $49.8 billion worth of Russian goods, which is a 3.5 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the customs service.

In October, Chinese imports of Russian products also prevailed over exports and reached $5.26 billion. More than $4.38 billion worth of Chinese goods were exported to Russia over the period, the customs' data showed.

In 2018, Chinese-Russian trade exceeded a $100 billion goal set by the two countries' leaders, amounting to more than $108 billion and demonstrating a 24.5 percent growth compared to the previous year, according to the Russian Federal Customs Service.

