China-Russia Trade Up By 40.7% To $93.8Bln In January-May 2023 - Customs Service

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2023 | 12:20 PM

China-Russia Trade Up by 40.7% to $93.8Bln in January-May 2023 - Customs Service

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Trade between Russia and China increased by 40.7% to $93.8 billion in January-May 2023 outpacing the 2022 growth rate, data released by the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday.

During the first five months of 2023, China exported goods worth $42.9 billion to Russia, a 75.6% increase year-on-year, Meanwhile, Russia's exports to China grew by 20.4% to $50.8 billion, the report said.

In May 2023 alone, trade between the two countries reached $20.5 billion, with Russia's exports to China amounting to $11.3 billion and Chinese exports to Russia reaching $9.2 billion.

For comparison, over the past year, bilateral trade increased by 29.3% and totaled a record $190.2 billion, with $80.675 billion Dollars recorded in the first six months, the data showed.

In January-May 2023, Chinese trade with the United States decreased by 12.3% to $274.6 billion, with Chinese exports to the United States falling by 15.1% to $200.7 billion in annual terms, and the US's shipments to China declining by 3.6% to 73.9 billion.

However, the US remains in the list of China's top three leading trade partners along with ASEAN and the European Union, the report said.

The data also showed that the total volume of China's exports during the period under review grew by 0.3% to $1.4 trillion in annual terms, while the imports fell by 6.7% to $1.04 trillion, China's total volume of foreign trade amounted to $2.44 trillion in January-May 2023, a 2.88% decrease year-on-year.

