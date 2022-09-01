UrduPoint.com

China Says Japan Hypes Regional Tensions To Abolish Pacifist Constitution

September 01, 2022

China Says Japan Hypes Regional Tensions to Abolish Pacifist Constitution

Japan has persistently hyped the "Chinese threat" as an excuse to abolish its pacifist constitution and return to the path of military expansion, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Japan has persistently hyped the "Chinese threat" as an excuse to abolish its pacifist constitution and return to the path of military expansion, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

"China has repeatedly stated its position on this issue. For a certain period of time, Japan has been vigorously hyping the 'Chinese threat' and continuously developing its missile programs and so-called retaliatory strike capabilities, which is a pretext for creating offensive armed forces," the diplomat said at a press briefing.

Tokyo wants to abolish its pacifist constitution and return to the policy of military expansion, according to Wang. These actions send a concerning signal to the international community that Japan wants to challenge the global order that was established after the end of World War II.

"Japan, a country that bears serious historical responsibility for what it has done to its Asian neighbors, should seriously think about the history of its aggression, respect the security interests of its Asian neighbors and immediately stop erroneous actions that hype the so-called security threats that surround it as a pretext for building up its own military power," Wang added.

The Japanese defense ministry announced on Wednesday that it requested a record-high military budget for 2023 of almost 5.6 trillion Yen ($40.1 billion). This sum only contains the costs that the ministry was prepared to disclose. Experts and media believe that the actual requested budget stands at 6.5 trillion yen. Japan's defense budget for 2022 is 5.4 trillion yen, which was also record-high.

The undisclosed part of the budget request reportedly contains the expenses on the modification of the Japanese ground-to-ship missiles, the so-called Type 12 anti-ship missiles. The ministry plans to increase flight range of the Type 12 so they can become part of a system that allows targeting bases in China or North Korea while staying outside the reach of its weapons.

Additionally, the strengthening of missile and air defense is planned. Funds will be allocated for research in the field of hypersonic missiles interception, as well as for the development of drones, the development of electronic warfare and cybersecurity.

