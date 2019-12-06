UrduPoint.com
China Says To Exempt 'some' US Soybean, Pork From Tariffs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:18 PM

China says to exempt 'some' US soybean, pork from tariffs

China said on Friday it will offer a tariff waiver to "some" imports of US soybean and pork, in the latest sign of easing trade tensions between Beijing and Washington

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :China said on Friday it will offer a tariff waiver to "some" imports of US soybean and pork, in the latest sign of easing trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.

The two sides are working towards a partial deal that includes a promise to increase the purchase of US farm produce.

"The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council is carrying out the exclusion of some soybeans, pork and other commodities based on applications from enterprises," the finance ministry said in a statement.

