China Says Trade With US Fell by 20% in 1st Quarter of 2020 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Trade turnover between the United States and China fell to $95.7 billion in the first quarter of 2020, a full 20 percent drop compared to the same period last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the General Administration of Customs China (GACC) said Tuesday.

According to the figures broken down by the GACC, China's exports to the US fell by a quarter, 25.2 percent, making up $68.2 billion, while imports of US goods decreased by 3.7 percent reaching a total of $27.5 billion.

The US-China trade war had a large impact on turnover in 2019 making the year-on-year record less dramatic. Similar data shows that trade between the world's two largest economies had fallen by over 14% in the first quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018.