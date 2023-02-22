UrduPoint.com

China Seeks To 'Dethrone' US Economically, Not Militarily - US Energy Adviser

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 11:12 PM

China Seeks to 'Dethrone' US Economically, Not Militarily - US Energy Adviser

China is not necessarily going to beat the United States on the battlefield, but will rather try to "dethrone" it economically, US Senior Adviser for Energy Security Amos Hochstein said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) China is not necessarily going to beat the United States on the battlefield, but will rather try to "dethrone" it economically, US Senior Adviser for Energy Security Amos Hochstein said on Wednesday.

"I don't believe that China necessarily is going to try to beat the United States on the battlefield as much as it seeks to dethrone the United States on the economic field," Hochstein said during a discussion at the United States Institute of Peace.

Hochstein believes that US foreign and national security policies should cease to be based on the military to project its power across the world and instead should be based on economics, as it matters far more today than military power.

Earlier in February, US President Joe Biden said that he was committed to working with China where it advanced US interests but would act if Beijing threatened US sovereignty. The president also noted that winning the competition with China should unite all Americans.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Threatened Amos Beijing United States Turkish Lira February All

Recent Stories

Imran can boast on nothing but 'Toshakhana scandal ..

Imran can boast on nothing but 'Toshakhana scandal': Mohsin Ranjha

20 minutes ago
 Elon Musk Says Nobody 'Pushing' Ukraine Conflict M ..

Elon Musk Says Nobody 'Pushing' Ukraine Conflict More Than US Diplomat Victoria ..

18 minutes ago
 Biden Admin. Makes Bigger Push for Green Energy Wi ..

Biden Admin. Makes Bigger Push for Green Energy With First Offshore Wind-Lease S ..

18 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz bolsters minorities' confidence: Mini ..

Maryam Nawaz bolsters minorities' confidence: Minister for Information and Broad ..

18 minutes ago
 Javed criticizes last regime for weak handling of ..

Javed criticizes last regime for weak handling of economic sector

18 minutes ago
 Paris protest against TotalEnergies East Africa oi ..

Paris protest against TotalEnergies East Africa oil pipeline

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.