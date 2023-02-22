China Seeks to 'Dethrone' US Economically, Not Militarily - US Energy Adviser

(@FahadShabbir)

China is not necessarily going to beat the United States on the battlefield, but will rather try to "dethrone" it economically, US Senior Adviser for Energy Security Amos Hochstein said on Wednesday

"I don't believe that China necessarily is going to try to beat the United States on the battlefield as much as it seeks to dethrone the United States on the economic field," Hochstein said during a discussion at the United States Institute of Peace.

Hochstein believes that US foreign and national security policies should cease to be based on the military to project its power across the world and instead should be based on economics, as it matters far more today than military power.

Earlier in February, US President Joe Biden said that he was committed to working with China where it advanced US interests but would act if Beijing threatened US sovereignty. The president also noted that winning the competition with China should unite all Americans.