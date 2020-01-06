UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Sees 670 Mln Entry, Exit Trips In 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 04:47 PM

China sees 670 mln entry, exit trips in 2019

Border inspection agencies across China saw 670 million entry and exit trips in 2019, an increase of 3.8 percent from the previous year, figures from the National Immigration Administration have shown

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Border inspection agencies across China saw 670 million entry and exit trips in 2019, an increase of 3.8 percent from the previous year, figures from the National Immigration Administration have shown.

The number of trips to and out of China made by foreigners surpassed 97 million and mainland residents made 350 million exits and entries across the border, the figures showed.

Residents from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan made about 160 million, 53.6 million and 12.3 million trips to the mainland, respectively.

A total of 89 border inspection channels of the Belt and Road were established in 18 port cities including Beijing and Shanghai in 2019, which facilitated 290,000 trips.

The 30-day visa-free policy in south China's island province of Hainan facilitated 463,000 foreign trips, accounting for 73.7 percent of the province's total entries by foreigners.

The 144-hour visa-free transit policy, implemented in regions such as the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, east China's Yangtze Delta region and Guangdong Province, enabled 1.8 million trips by foreigners across the country in 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Road Beijing Shanghai Hong Kong Border 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Cricket incomplete without Pak-India games: Mianda ..

5 seconds ago

Fujairah Ruler orders construction of 44 kilometre ..

6 minutes ago

Dollar gains 06 paisas, closes at Rs 154.95

9 minutes ago

Pakistan to run $50 million projects under IsDB sc ..

9 minutes ago

Hospitals in Hong Kong Report 21 Wuhan-Related Pne ..

2 minutes ago

Fire burns 140 hectares of New Zealand's North Isl ..

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.