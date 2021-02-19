UrduPoint.com
China Sees Growing Air Cargo Transport In January

Fri 19th February 2021

China sees growing air cargo transport in January

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :China's civil aviation industry handled 669,000 tonnes of air freight in January, up 10.5 percent year on year, according to the country's civil aviation authorities.

China's air cargo transport showed a sound growth momentum with increasing freight volume on both domestic and international routes, said the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

Notably, all-cargo freighters contributed 281,000 tonnes of air freight traffic in January, up 67.7 percent year on year, CAAC statistics showed.

In January, the country's air freight volume on domestic routes saw a 4.4 percent year-on-year increase, the first year-on-year positive growth since December 2019, the data added.

Air cargo traffic on international routes increased 24.7 percent year on year in January, marking the sector's third consecutive month of positive year-on-year growth.

