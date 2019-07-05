China sees growth in household services industry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The scale of operations in the household services sector reached 576.2 billion Yuan (about 83.78 billion U.S. Dollars) in China in 2018, up 27.9 percent from the previous year, an official said Friday at a press conference.

The number of domestic service workers in China exceeded 30 million, said Lian Weiliang, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, adding the development of the industry is significant for stimulating consumer spending, improving people's well being and expanding employment.