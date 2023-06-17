UrduPoint.com

China Sees More Taxpayers In May

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2023 | 04:10 PM

China sees more taxpayers in May

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :China witnessed a spike in the number of new taxpaying market entities in May as the country's economy continues to recover.

A total of 1.52 million new market entities handling tax-related business were registered in May, an increase of 24.9 percent from the same period last year, data from the State Taxation Administration showed.

In May, newly registered companies numbered about 691,000, representing a rise of 27.1 percent year on year, while the number of new individual businesses stood at about 817,000, up 33.7 percent from a year ago.

In the first five months, the total number of new taxpaying market entities totaled nearly 6.44 million, up 15.5 percent year on year.

By the end of May, the number of taxpaying market entities stood at 86.92 million, up 7.5 percent year on year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China Same May Market From Million

Recent Stories

UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league n ..

UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league next October

26 minutes ago
 Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Camps and Biases in B ..

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Camps and Biases in Bollywood

1 hour ago
 Sunny Leone Joins Salman Khan's 'Big Boss 2 OTT'

Sunny Leone Joins Salman Khan's 'Big Boss 2 OTT'

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Italy over former ..

UAE leaders condole President of Italy over former Prime Minister’s passing

2 hours ago
 Iran, US, Netherlands, Great Britain make men&#039 ..

Iran, US, Netherlands, Great Britain make men&#039;s semi-finals at IWBF Wheelch ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Princess Hana bint Abdullah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.