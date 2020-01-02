UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Sees No Industrial Chain Exodus

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:46 PM

China sees no industrial chain exodus

China sees no industrial or supply chain exodus and such claims are overblown, China's top economic planner said

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :China sees no industrial or supply chain exodus and such claims are overblown, China's top economic planner said.

With global industrial division and distribution undergoing profound adjustments, it is natural that some firms would retreat from China due to lower costs or strategic considerations, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in an article on its website.

However, manufacturing firms that choose to leave China risk huge opportunity costs, said the NDRC. As the world's largest manufacturing country, China boasts strong industrial supporting capacities. For instance, its outputs of more than 200 industrial products rank first in the world.

The country's business environment is also improving, with the new regulations on improving the business environment serving as a stronger institutional safeguard.

In 2019, China's ease of doing business ranking ascended to 31 from 46 a year ago, ranking among the top 10 most improved economies.

Meanwhile, China's demographic dividend is translating into a talent dividend, said the NDRC. The number of people that have received higher education or professional skill training has exceeded 170 million and each year more than 8 million students graduate from college.

With its advantages in industrial chains, its business environment and human resources, China is confident that the current conditions are not conducive to an industrial chain exodus. Therefore, certain firms retreating from China will have only a limited impact on the country's economic growth, industrial upgrading and employment, it said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Education China 2019 From Top Million Employment

Recent Stories

Masood Khan Urges Developing Close Linkages Betwee ..

13 minutes ago

APTMA's appreciation for export promotion initiati ..

5 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Industrial City to be inaugurated on ..

29 seconds ago

Paris Will Not Extradite Ghosn If Ex-Nissan Chairm ..

5 minutes ago

Imran Khan's policy of simplicity, frugal putting ..

5 minutes ago

China's consumer finance firms see fast assets gro ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.