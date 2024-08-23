Open Menu

China Sees Record-high Air Traffic In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM

China sees record-high air traffic in July

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) China's civil aviation transport scale hit a monthly record high in July as air passenger and cargo traffic volumes continued to increase, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said Friday.

Total transport turnover of China's civil aviation sector topped 13.63 billion tonne-kilometers last month, up 19.9 percent from a year earlier, CAAC official Li Yong said at a press conference.

Air passenger trips expanded by 10.8 percent year on year in July to about 69.

14 million. International trips amounted to 6.13 million, recovering to 93 percent of the level registered in July 2019, data showed.

Some 752,000 tonnes of cargo and mail were transported by air last month -- an increase of 25.1 percent year on year.

The civil aviation sector has sustained expansion amid the summer travel rush, CAAC official Zhang Qing said, revealing that air passenger traffic had set a new single-day record on Aug. 10 with 2.45 million trips handled.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Traffic July 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

5 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

5 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

5 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

5 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

5 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

5 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

5 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

5 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

5 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business