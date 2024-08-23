China Sees Record-high Air Traffic In July
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) China's civil aviation transport scale hit a monthly record high in July as air passenger and cargo traffic volumes continued to increase, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said Friday.
Total transport turnover of China's civil aviation sector topped 13.63 billion tonne-kilometers last month, up 19.9 percent from a year earlier, CAAC official Li Yong said at a press conference.
Air passenger trips expanded by 10.8 percent year on year in July to about 69.
14 million. International trips amounted to 6.13 million, recovering to 93 percent of the level registered in July 2019, data showed.
Some 752,000 tonnes of cargo and mail were transported by air last month -- an increase of 25.1 percent year on year.
The civil aviation sector has sustained expansion amid the summer travel rush, CAAC official Zhang Qing said, revealing that air passenger traffic had set a new single-day record on Aug. 10 with 2.45 million trips handled.
